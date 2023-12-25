Watch: A taste of northern postal history with Kevin O’Reilly

Watch: Kevin O’Reilly shares some of his collection. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

To many people, postage stamps are a sticker you affix to the corner of a letter, parcel or postcard before sending it off. To those who collect them, they are a “window into the world.”

You may know Kevin O’Reilly from the two terms he served as the MLA for Frame Lake or his environmental work in the North. Lesser known is that he’s also a published author and philatelist – a fancy word for a person who studies or collects stamps.

O’Reilly said he has been collecting stamps since he was five years old.

He was introduced to the hobby by his mother, who took O’Reilly and his brother to a stamp club in Burlington, Ontario. Every Saturday morning, they would meet with other kids and collectors to learn about and trade stamps.

“It’s a great way to learn about the world and countries, geography, history, culture,” he said.

A letter sent to a geologist in Yellowknife in 1939 that did not have enough postage. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Since then, O’Reilly’s collection has grown – with a particular focus on postal history in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon and Labrador.

He doesn’t just collect stamps. The collection includes postal markings, letters, postcards and other one-off pieces of mail.

“If you can find a letter it’s more interesting, because then you get to kind-of get inside somebody’s head at the time they were writing it, and get to see a little bit about what they were thinking or feeling at the time,” he said.

Unique pieces O’Reilly has found include mail to and from sites like Yellowknife’s Con Mine, Port Radium on the shores of Great Bear Lake, and Outpost Island on Great Slave Lake. Once the Outpost Island Mine closed, he said, the people who lived there had to build their own barge to get off the island.

O’Reilly also has letters sent through the Hudson’s Bay Company system rather than the formal postal system. That includes a 1984 letter from Fort Simpson by the wife of Bishop William Bompas, and a letter sent from New York to a Catholic missionary in Fort Good Hope in 1883 that travelled by dog team.

O’Reilly explained that philatelists often put together exhibits from their collections in a way that tells a story, such as about post offices that used to operate in the NWT but no longer exist.

An envelope with an image of sled dogs drawn by an American military member, sent through Dawson, Yukon, in 1900. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Kevin O’Reilly with a book he published of an NWT postal collection. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

You can see some of O’Reilly’s collection in a book he published in 1987 of postal markings used in the NWT from 1907 to 1986. He has also published a book on the postal history of Labrador before confederation and one on the postal history of the Yukon. He has written dozens of journal articles and led presentations and seminars on postal history in the North.

“It’s like an academic study in some ways when you do these things,” he said. “You’ve got to talk to people, you need to do work on the internet, go to archives, write to archives, email people to get information.”

O’Reilly has built an impressive philatelic résumé. He currently serves as director of the Postal History Society of Canada, was formerly director of the British North America Philatelic Society or BNAPS, and is an active member of more than a dozen postal societies.

Awards he has won include the ER (Ritch) Toop Memorial Award from BNAPS recognizing research into military postal history, the organization’s Order of the Beaver lifetime achievement award in 2021, and the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002 for philatelic research and writing.