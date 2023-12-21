Fort Smith man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

A 19-year-old man from Fort Smith has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

The man, who cannot be identified as he was 17 when he committed the offence, admitted guilt in NWT Supreme Court on Wednesday. The CBC first reported the plea.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act normally prevents the publication of a young offender’s identity.

The man was arrested in March 2022 following a three-day police operation in Fort Smith that began when gunshots were heard and RCMP reported a suspicious death.

Police charged the then-17-year-old with murder in April 2022, alleging he had shot and killed a 50-year-old man.

The CBC has since reported that the man admitted assaulting another inmate at Yellowknife’s jail while awaiting trial, and is accused of pulling a homemade knife on a guard and escaping a Whitehorse youth facility while temporarily evacuated from Yellowknife because of wildfires this summer.

He has since been returned to Yellowknife’s jail.