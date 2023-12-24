The couple behind a festive Fort Smith float

Traditionally, Mr and Mrs Claus are a common sight in the streets of Fort Smith in the run-up to Christmas.

Maybe it’s the smell of Berro’s Pizzeria. Maybe they’re nostalgic for the old downtown Christmas tree. Whatever it is, even at their busiest time of year, the polar couple somehow find a week to promenade around one small NWT community.

But they need a little help – and some years, a lack of local engineering and volunteer muscle has kept the Clauses off the road.

This year, Jeremy Beamish and Kristen Froese are among those who’ve helped ensure nightly floats allow everyone to see Mr and Mrs Claus on tour.

Beamish is a lifelong Fort Smith resident. Froese, his fiancée, has been there for more than a decade. They know the role the Clauses play and how much the kids love to see them.

But Beamish said a few years had passed since Fort Smith last had the benefit of seeing the Clauses on a float.

“Everybody loved it,” he told Cabin Radio. “And I said, we own a construction company together – Blades Construction – so you know what, I’ll build one.”

Froese “thought I was nuts,” Beamish continued, but after a week of evenings spent building a sleigh, the float took shape. Businesses donated lights and a friend donated a truck and fuel to pull the contraption.

Is it Mr and Mrs Claus, or is it Kristen Froese and Jeremy Beamish? Hard to say. Photo: Submitted

From December 17 right up to Christmas Eve, Beamish and Froese have been making sure Fort Smith gets to see Mr and Mrs Claus ahead of their big night.

“It’s been great,” Beamish said.

He’s finding it particularly soothing to cap off the year this way after Fort Smith came so close to devastation. The town spent a month under an evacuation order because of a wildfire that ultimately stalled barely a kilometre or two away.

With his family safely evacuated, Beamish returned to the town with water trucks during the crisis and put them to work.

“Fort Smith went through enough over the years with Covid and the evacuation. We just wanted to make it Christmas again, doing the float,” he said.

“It’s been a rough go, but it’s OK. We’ll get through it.”

The good news for the Clauses? They can already book early for next year’s visit.

“Whether I’m doing it or somebody else is doing it, I’ll make sure it gets out there,” Beamish said of the float’s festive future.