Watch: It isn’t Christmas without ukuleles and carbon tax

Watch the Ukeladies’ 2023 Christmas classic, Net Zero Baby.

For a moment, it looked like Christmas might come and go without a ukulele homage to the energy future of the Northwest Territories.

Luckily, five women known as the Ukeladies popped up with a cover of Santa Baby in the St Nick of time.

The Ukeladies are no strangers to exquisitely timed northern musical numbers. Since first being brought together by Sheila Bassi-Kellett for a pandemic-era ode to chief public health officer Dr Kami Kandola, they’ve been cranking out ukulele-driven parodies.

The performers are Kate Hearn, Lynda Yonge, Paula MacKenzie, Stacey Menzies and Bassi-Kellett.

The lyricist is Hearn, responsible for classics like “Santa baby, just slip some lithium ‘neath the tree for me – I need some batteries.”

“I tend to write parodies to vent about something and try to be amusing at the same time,” Hearn said this week, shortly after the video was first published on Facebook.

“I’ve had parody writer’s block lately, since the last vent-worthy subject was the forest fires – but obviously everyone experienced that in different ways, including ways that weren’t at all funny to them.

“This recent parody effort focused on carbon tax because I think everyone’s experiencing that one in a similar way, and COP 28 was top of mind. It was really just to try to get my favourite form of therapy back on track.”

COP 28, the global climate conference, recently concluded in Dubai with a tentative deal to transition away from fossil fuels.

But really, Hearn’s lyrics are about the NWT’s own experience of climate change – which is a complex one.

The impacts of climate change are undeniable in the North, and the territory is reeling from year after year of extremes and consequent disasters. But Canada-wide efforts to curb emissions, like the Liberal government’s carbon tax, aren’t met with widespread enthusiasm in a part of the world where dirty fuels like diesel are often the only fuel source available.

Territorial politicians have argued that more has to be done to give northerners options, such as investing in alternative and environmentally friendlier fuel sources, before taxing people on the likes of diesel becomes the correct thing to do.

As Hearn puts it in the song: “Think of all the carbon tax if my diesel generator runs at max – next year I’ll be destitute if I can’t cut my CO2.”

Normally, year-round use of diesel and the carbon tax consequences are issues understood to primarily affect smaller, more isolated NWT communities. This year, virtually half of even Yellowknife’s energy has come from diesel because water levels were often too low for hydro.

Everything from nuclear power to chimney scrubbers finds a way into the Ukeladies’ song, including the line: “Forgot to mention one little thing: hot springs – or geothermal for some hot-tubbing.”

Oh, and why ukuleles?

Hearn said Bassi-Kellett convinced the women to each pick up one of the instruments even if they had no musical background.

“They are easy to play, so all of a sudden we’re all playing these things and finding we can go to the next step of shaping words to the music,” Hearn said.

“All this centres around the happiest instrument in the world.”