Snowfall warning ends in Yellowknife, continues elsewhere

Snow will keep falling across Tłı̨chǫ communities and Łútsël K’é, forecasters say, but a warning for Yellowknife has now ended.

Snow fell steadily over the capital overnight but no more is expected over the Christmas period, other than the possibility of flurries on Christmas Eve.

Snowfall warnings in the Dehcho also ended overnight. The advisory is extended into Saturday afternoon for Behchokǫ̀, Wekweètì, Whatì and Łútsël K’é.

“Snow will taper off by this afternoon,” Environment and Climate Change Canada stated.

“Between five and 13 cm has fallen across southern parts of the territory, and another two to four cm is expected before the snow moves off to the east.”