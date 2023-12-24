Power corp staff head to Tuk over intermittent outages

The NWT Power Corporation says workers are being sent to address a series of power outages that began affecting Tuktoyaktuk on Saturday evening.

In an update late on Saturday, NTPC said “power has been on and off in the community over the past several hours” and the issue could not be immediately resolved.

“Trades staff and a line crew are preparing to travel to the community,” the power corporation stated.

“The partial outages may continue until the crew arrive in the community, identify and then resolve the problem. There is no estimated time for restoration.”

The temperature in Tuktoyaktuk hovered at around -25C for most of Saturday and was forecast to improve to a high of -9C on Christmas Eve, well above the average high for this time of year of -22C.

The Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk said the community’s Mangilaluk School had opened at midnight between Saturday and Sunday for people who don’t have power.

The hamlet’s fire department is providing transportation to the school, with Elders given priority. Anyone needing a ride is asked to call 867-620-1888.