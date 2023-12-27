In pictures: NWT photos of the year, 2023 edition

This year, wildfires dominated the NWT’s headlines but a whole lot more happened, from northern athletes in national competitions to a new government being elected.

On this page you’ll find our selection of images from the thousands of photos we published this year, both from our own reporting staff and contributors. We think these are some of the most important – or most striking – NWT images we published in 2023.

Often, the photos we selected showed the resiliency and bravery of residents coming together to make it through another tough year. And while there were heartbreaking moments this year, there was also so much to celebrate, as you’ll see when you reminisce with us.

You can also look back at 2020, 2021, and 2022 in pictures.

Team NT’s female curlers won the territory’s first Arctic Winter Games title in the sport for more than a decade in Fort McMurray in early February. Ollie Williams/Team NT

A picket line outside Yellowknife City Hall. Unionized City of Yellowknife workers were off the job for six weeks until an agreement was reached on March 17. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Vincent Lumacad competes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in late February, marking Team NT’s Canada Games karate debut. Ollie Williams/Team NT

Nicola Langille, right, and Sara Wong skied from North Arm Park to Yellowknife over the frozen Great Slave Lake, covering 120 km in three days. Photo: Keith Robertson

NWT leaders shook hands as a UN Declaration implementation bill was announced in March. Legislation to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples passed in October. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Alice Vittrekwa prepares caribou meat. Karli Zschogner took this image as part of a two-person team filing a report for us on a snowmobile trip from Fort McPherson to Old Crow.

One of the NWT’s best-known tourist lodges, Blachford Lake Lodge, entered bankruptcy proceedings and stranded former employees. From left are pictured former Blachford staff Dylan Peter, Amandine Bourdry, Leticia Hargreaves, Pierre Jette, Carmen Trujillo and Anika Dutil-Moser. A company that offers tours in Nunavut is now poised to take over. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Iconic Indigenous musician Ernest Monias treated Nahanni Butte to a unique live performance at the Dehcho community’s annual Spring Carnival in March. Photo: Jonathan Antoine

Wolves captured by a wildlife camera in Thaidene Nëné. More and more NWT communities are using wildlife cameras to monitor wildlife. Łútsël K’é Dene First Nation/Land of our Ancestors

Prime Time’s Otis Dawgwood, otherwise known as Chris Pyke, plays at the 2023 Main Stage Showdown. The group, formed in John Prine’s memory, won the chance to perform on the Folk on the Rocks main stage. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Governor General Mary Simon inspects a cultural sculpture in Tuktoyaktuk. Residents welcomed Canada’s governor general and Germany’s president for a climate-related visit in April, explaining how coastal erosion is affecting their community. Karli Zschogner for Cabin Radio

We toured Boreal Cultivation’s facility in April. The company is the NWT’s first licensed cannabis producer. Here are founders Jordan Harker, left, and Damien Healy inside a vegetation room. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Makerspace YK used federal cash plus a territorial contribution to buy the property it currently occupies in April. Cat McGurk, centre, is shown with Makerspace YK staff and volunteers alongside NWT industry minister Caroline Wawzonek, left, and CloudWorks’ Rob Warburton, right. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A cabin floating in the Peel River at 8 Mile, south of Fort McPherson, on May 17. The hamlet declared a state of emergency as water from the Peel River poured into low-lying areas. Photo: Dean Charlie

Firefighters tackling the Hay River-KFN fire are seen in an NWT government photo. In the spring, evacuation orders were issued for Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation on May 14. Both communities were then evacuated for a second time in August.

The Hay River-KFN wildfire on May 14. Photo: James Cardinal Jr

Chelsey Makaro with her two gold medals and a sixth-place medal she won at the Special Olympics World Games in June. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Yellowknifers walk in the city’s pride parade on June 18. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Duane Bohlken and Jaryd McDonald cut up a muskox. Indigenous communities facing the loss of some species are turning to other food sources, including muskox, but navigating the transition is not easy. To help, the GNWT and Sahtú Renewable Resources Board produced a video showing people how to butcher muskox. Josh Ferguson/Norteno Media

Big Blue lists at a precarious angle on June 2. As the houseboat threatened to disappear into Yellowknife Bay, a lot was happening behind the scenes. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

A sprinkler line along the Kaeser Canal near the Fort Smith boundary. The South Slave community was evacuated due to an out-of-control wildfire. Read our Fort Smith wildfire coverage here. Photo: Epéchile Production

Fire boss aircraft take off from the mouth of the Hay River. Read our Hay River wildfire coverage here. Photo: Submitted

Devastation in the hamlet of Enterprise on August 14, the day after a wildfire hit the community. Read our Enterprise wildfire coverage here. Photo: Zachary Pangborn

The Hay River fire near a highway in an undated photo. Photo: Town of Hay River

Yellowknife hospital patients are loaded into a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft. Photo: NTHSSA

Brenden MacIntosh, Jessica Blake and son Henry, who was born in Red Deer barely a day after the family had been evacuated from Yellowknife. Photo: Submitted

A double rainbow settled in over Ndılǫ as the Yellowknife region received some of its first rain after August’s evacuation. Photo: Submitted

A fire crew member in Fort Smith. Photo: Epéchile Production

Conditions in Yellowknife on the morning of September 23. Even after evacuation orders lifted, communities remained exceptionally smoky. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Residential school survivors stand in a circle inside the Ndılǫ gym on September 30 during a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony. Around 30 people identifying as survivors rose to form the circle ahead of a period of silence to honour those who came home from the schools, and those who did not. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The real Mike Westwick, left, and his doppelganger. Westwick became a familiar face as an NWT fire information officer at many a government briefing over the summer – familiar enough to inspire one of our favourite Halloween outfits. Photo: Cory Doll

Buffalo Airways’ new Boeing 737 arrived in Yellowknife for the first time on October 26. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A fire at Yellowknife’s Garden Townhomes on October 21 displaced dozens of people. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited burn areas in the South Slave in October. Adam Scotti/PMO

Melanie Norwegian, of Jean Marie River’s Tthets’éhk’edélî First Nation, signed an agreement moving the NWT toward more Project Finance for Permanence, a means of funding conservation in the North. Photo: Jamie Stevenson

RJ Simpson signs documents with NWT Commissioner Margaret Thom at the swearing-in ceremony for MLAs of the 20th Assembly. MLAs were sworn in on a new note of optimism on November 24. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Santa and his dog team on Yellowknife Bay on December 23. Photo: Bill Braden