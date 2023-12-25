Listen to a Cabin Classics Christmas special

Listen to Cabin Radio from 7am till 11am on Christmas morning for a festive broadcast from resident classical music specialist Sarah Vaughan.

Sarah’s two-hour, four-part show – aired from 7-9am and again from 9-11am on December 25 – will set a special day in motion.

From sublime choral music to the joyful tunes of the season, there is music to be enjoyed by all.

Cabin Classics is now in its sixth year. Catch Sarah’s regular show every Sunday morning between 9am and 10am, walking you through every aspect of the world of classical music, from the best-known hits to movie magic and more.

Check out Cabin Radio’s full, regular weekday schedule here and listen live here.

We’ll be airing the best of Mornings at the Cabin throughout the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Live programming returns on Tuesday, January 2.