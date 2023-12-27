Raffle raises tens of thousands for seniors’ society

If an unrecognized number shows up on your phone on December 27, what do you do?

If your answer is that you’d let it go to voicemail, you’re not alone. But the caller might have been about to tell you you’d won big in the Yellowknife Seniors’ Society raffle.

Drawing – and then calling – winners of the raffle’s 13 prizes on Wednesday, Kathy Paul Drover was sent to voicemail more than once. But Drover, the chair of the society’s fundraising committee, got to deliver a pleasant festive surprise to ticket-holders who picked up.

One woman, reached by Drover and placed on speakerphone in front of an entertained Baker Centre audience, needed some convincing that she’d even bought a ticket in the first place before eventually relenting and accepting her prize.

Members of the fundraising committee said this was the first time the raffle had completely sold out. At $20 each, the 3,000 tickets sold and minimal expenses mean the society stands to raise the lion’s share of $60,000, Drover said.

“That’s a big sum of money. We have enough to pay our fuel bill and our light bill,” she joked, while adding that utility costs represent an “astronomical” share of the seniors’ society’s outgoings.

“The Yellowknife Seniors’ Society gets very, very little as as far as core funding goes. We have to pay for our own executive director and keep the Baker Centre running,” said Drover of the society-operated community centre.

“We sold out, and that gives me a great deal of pleasure because everybody supported us.”

The grand prize, an all-inclusive long weekend’s fishing trip to Plummer’s Lodge valued at $13,000, was won by Tulita resident Rita Doctor.

Second prize, $2,000 in home heating fuel from Matonabee Petroleum, was won by Mieke Cameron.