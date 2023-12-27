Efforts begin to rescue downed aircraft’s passengers north of YK

Air Tindi says one of its Twin Otter aircraft has been involved in “an accident” around 300 km northeast of Yellowknife.

The airline’s president, Chris Reynolds, told Cabin Radio the flight crew had reported only minor injuries. Reynolds said eight passengers were aboard.

The cause and precise circumstances of the incident are not clear, nor the exact location, though Reynolds said the aircraft came down “not too far away” from the Diavik diamond mine.

As of 4:45pm, recovery efforts were ongoing. Reynolds said Air Tindi had been informed of the incident at 1pm.

“There are pretty severe visibility restrictions and then blowing snow and heavy wind that are hampering recovery,” Reynolds said.

“Right now, our focus is on getting to them and getting them out of there.”

According to Reynolds, the flight was a private charter involving a Twin Otter on skis heading to a lake in the vicinity of the location where the incident took place.

More follows.