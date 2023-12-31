After vandalism and warm weather, YK’s snowboard club reopens

Yellowknife’s Ragged Riders snowboard club carried out a “soft open” on Saturday after a season build-up beset by break-ins and balmy weather.

The club says more than $2,000 in damage was caused by a series of crimes in the summer and fall.

Meanwhile, a warm winter and lack of snow have delayed by weeks the opening of Bristol Pit, a former gravel pit transformed into Ragged Riders’ home.

“After some big snow dumps and much work on the shovels and groomer, we are ready to open,” the club declared on Facebook on Friday, announcing a Saturday afternoon season-opening session.

“We plan to start full operations on Wednesday, January 3,” the club added. Registration has opened online and lessons will start later in the month.

“We haven’t had the greatest start, but hopefully that will all change in the coming weeks,” said Keating Smith, a member of the club’s board.

Smith said windows at the club were smashed in June and cameras stolen from the site during a mountain bike camp in July. In August, vandals damaged the hill’s tow rope, which transports snowboarders from the bottom of the hill to the top. The clubhouse was broken into in October, requiring replacement of its locks.

“There’s not much we can do,” said Keating. “The suggestion has been made that anybody who uses our facilities, if you’re in the neighbourhood, it would be appreciated if you can stop by and look over our facilities to make sure they’re OK.”

Nor could the club do much about weather conditions. A shortage of snow is a concern across much of North America for ski and snowboard resorts.

But the club’s ability to open this weekend should mean this year’s territorial championships and Arctic Winter Games trials, set for mid-January, can go ahead.

This season, Keating said, Bristol Pit will offer several upgrades and new features.

A 12-foot junior banana full box and 16-foot junior flat bar battleship rail are being installed, he said, noting junior features are ideal for beginners.

Five existing features are having their sliding surfaces replaced.