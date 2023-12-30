Air Tindi accident won’t delay mines’ winter road, group says

The group that builds the annual winter road from Yellowknife to the NWT’s diamond mines says an air accident involving some of its workers won’t delay construction work.

An Air Tindi Twin Otter carrying two crew members and eight passengers came down on Lac de Gras, near the Diavik diamond mine, on Wednesday.

There were no fatalities. Two people suffered injuries classed as moderate to serious and six others had minor injuries. All passengers and crew were rescued on Thursday.

The joint venture that builds the Tibbitt to Contwoyto Winter Road confirmed to Cabin Radio on Saturday that the flight’s passengers were “workers heading to one of the accommodation camps in order to begin construction of the 2024 winter road.”

In an emailed statement, the joint venture wished its workers a speedy recovery and said it had offered assistance to the people involved and their families. The group said it would cooperate with a Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation that has just begun.

The winter road serves three operating mines: Diavik, nearby Ekati, and Gahcho Kué to the southeast.

Each year, thousands of truckloads of fuel, supplies and equipment are hauled north across frozen lakes and portages along a route running for some 400 km to the northeast of Yellowknife.

The operational season is ordinarily February and March.

In its statement, the joint venture said it had assessed the consequences of the accident and concluded that it “does not expect the incident to affect the construction of the winter road, which will be completed, as scheduled, in the first half of February.”

The mines, in particular Diavik, are gradually winding down operations as they near the end of their operating lives. Diavik will be the first to stop active mining, in 2026.

As a result, the winter road is expected to carry fewer loads this year than in past years.

That’s helpful not just because of the Air Tindi incident, but also because warmer-than-average conditions – like those experienced in much of the NWT this past month – tend to complicate construction.

Around 85 percent of the winter road runs across frozen lakes. If the lakes take longer to freeze, the road’s opening date can be pushed back.

An opening date in the first half of February would be a fraction later than usual but is understood to be broadly in line with expectations – and long enough to accommodate the number of loads expected.