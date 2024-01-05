Northern communities skate through the holidays together

The communities of Fort Simpson and Fort Smith each came together over the holidays for Canada’s favourite pastime. No, not quilting.

Fort Simpson hosted its first three-day hockey clinic between December 18 and 21. Former NHL player Cory Cross joined Greg Hopf, who was born and raised in the NWT, in teaching around 30 residents – the youngest four years old – hockey essentials through games, activities and drills.

Hopf says the two brought more than hockey tips for the youth. They shared stories, advice and encouragement, and brought a message of hope. Having grown up in Fort Simpson, Hopf said he wanted to inspire youth to pursue education.

“I wanted to bring some obviously positive messaging,” said Hopf. “Fort Simpson is amazing, it’s great, but there’s a whole big world out there as well that you can go and experience.”

Greg Hopf and Cory Cross led a hockey clinic for residents in Fort Simpson to support women in sports. Photo: Heather Atkins-Desjarlais

The clinic was organized by the Moosehide Mammas, a women’s hockey team in Fort Simpson, with funding from the Status of Women Council.

“We were hoping to put on a hockey camp for young women and the ladies’ hockey association,” said Heather Atkins-Desjarlais, a member of the Moosehide Mammas. “It was nice for the community to see bigger hockey stars here.”

Atkins-Desjarlais says the timing of the clinic lines up with momentum growing for women in sports.

“With the PWHL coming in and starting up, a lot of these younger women, especially the children, really look forward to seeing women in sports,” said Atkins-Desjarlais. “It was really nice to have the focus predominantly on the women.”

The goal was to create an environment where participants had fun, played and enjoyed activities together, according to Atkins-Desjarlais.

Greg Hopf and Cory Cross do hockey drills with Fort Simpson youth. Photo: Heather Atkins-Desjarlais

“The hockey clinic itself? To be honest, that was really just secondary,” said Hopf. “I really wanted Cory to bring his experience and stories of playing in the NHL.”

Looking back, Hopf says he can relate to the kids growing up in Fort Simpson and hopes the stories shared encourage them.

“The messages are more powerful than what you’re teaching them on the ice. It’s the stories you’re telling them, it’s the positive reinforcements, it’s the message of hope,” he said.

Hopf says Cross is working with the NHLPA’s Goals and Dreams program to secure hockey equipment for players, coaches and the arena.

Building community in Fort Smith

Almost 600 km southeast of Fort Simpson, the final of Fort Smith’s annual Christmas Classics hockey tournament left the community on the edge of their seats.

A two-on-two overtime goal concluded the days-long tournament.

“The opportunity to connect, and gather, and see each other – particularly after the summer and the evacuation, everything the community went through – it’s important,” said Jessica Cox, a Fort Smith resident who played in the tournament with her two kids.

The 2023 Christmas Classics hockey tournament in Fort Smith. Photo: Kieran Devine

“It really reinforces the importance of those opportunities to gather and reestablish or maintain those social connections, and that’s what helps build a sense of community.”

Bragging rights were awarded to Team Curtis, named after its goalie.

Ethan Gillis, the goalie for Team Ethan, said the event was a fun gathering for all.

“It’s nice to see everyone come out, people coming back from school down south,” said Gillis. “It’s like playing with your old friends.”

Team Ethan played the final game at the 2023 Christmas Classics hockey tournament in Fort Smith. Photo: Jessica Cox

Kieran Devine and Kiah Vail organized the event, which took place from December 27 to 29. Seventy-five participants turned up to play, while the stands were full of family and friends. Volunteers manned the canteen, reffed the games and kept time.

“Lots of people turned out,” said Devine, a longtime hockey player and author of a book titled The Hockey Player’s Guide to Self-Awareness: Mastering Your Body and Body for Success.

“A lot of great people around here made it fun … made it an enjoyable holiday season,” he said.

“It brings everyone together,” said Gillis. “It’s a nice way to spend time with my whole family and friends, see all of the kids running around in the stands, having fun while you’re waiting for your next game. It’s a big party.”