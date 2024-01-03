Watch out for ‘large hole in the ice,’ city warns Yellowknifers

The City of Yellowknife is warning residents to take care on local lake ice, saying it has “received information of a large hole in the ice on Yellowknife Bay.”

In a short news release, the city said the hole in question is “between Jolliffe Island and Old Town.”

While an extended cold snap appears to be on the way, a warm December has left the Yellowknife Bay ice in less-than-great condition by usual January standards. Yikes. I actually turned around in the middle of the ski around Jolliffe Island the other day. I guess I wasn’t completely paranoid.

It looked pretty but just a ways past this the trail got super disrupted by what looked like recently-refrozen ice

Boo #climatechange @CabinRadio https://t.co/RVcpXKAOR3 pic.twitter.com/T4pNf9VZtd— Dr Courtney Howard (@courtghoward) January 4, 2024

The Dettah ice road is well behind schedule as a result, with crews reporting patches of thin ice and overflow.

“Ice conditions may be unpredictable and may change significantly from one area to the next, especially because of the milder conditions seen this winter,” the city stated on Wednesday.