Air North scraps winter Whitehorse-YK-Toronto flights

Air North has cancelled its Whitehorse-Yellowknife-Toronto route between February 13 and May 1, blaming “extremely challenging” market conditions.

The Yukon-based airline began the service in May 2022. It has had competition on the route since December, when Air Canada started offering direct Yellowknife-Toronto flights through its low-cost Rouge subsidiary.

Allison Camenzuli, Air North’s director of marketing and communications, told Cabin Radio the airline would reinstate the route in May and expected its summer schedule to go ahead as normal.

“Market conditions were deteriorating and it was really beyond our control,” Camenzuli said, listing factors that included demand, cost of fuel and weather conditions.

“We’ve had to make a hard call for this winter service, but we want to make sure everyone is clear that it’s not going to affect our seasonal [summer] service.”

Camenzuli said more seats had remained available on Air North’s route at this time of year than is normally the case.

Asked to what extent Air Canada’s Yellowknife-Toronto flights were a factor, Camenzuli said: “I can’t say that it isn’t one of the factors but we really can’t comment on Air Canada’s schedule. We always keep track of all competitors and what’s happening in the marketplace. It’s one of the factors that we consider when making a decision.”

Camenzuli said the airline apologized to customers affected by the cancellation, who will be offered full refunds or the ability to rebook.