GNWT casuals can appeal their pay, arbitrator rules

Casual workers at the NWT government have as much right as indeterminate employees to formally appeal the pay they receive, an arbitrator has decided.

Arbitrator Richard Coleman ruled on the issue last month, siding with the Union of Northern Workers’ interpretation of its most recent collective agreement with the GNWT.

Pay at the GNWT is decided using the Hay System, a standard means of assessing what somebody does and what they should be paid for it. Hundreds of different jobs at the territorial government have established definitions and pay grades associated with them.

But casual workers might be hired to do work that doesn’t exactly match any established job. In those circumstances, human resources staff apply the Hay System to figure out the most appropriate pay for that worker.

The union argued those casuals have access to clauses in the collective agreement that let them appeal the pay that’s decided for their role.

The GNWT said casuals could always ask their manager about their pay, but couldn’t formally challenge it. The territorial government said the wording of the collective agreement was key: the clauses dealing with pay appeals refer to people in “positions” at the GNWT, the territory said, arguing that casuals aren’t in a “position” appointed to the public service, so they don’t qualify.

Coleman disagreed.

He said the collective agreement contained various other references to casuals being in “positions,” undermining the GNWT’s argument. Meanwhile, he pointed out that a clause of the collective agreement expressly lists the rights casuals don’t have – and makes no mention of pay appeals.

“Any secondary implication to be had from the parties’ use of the word ‘position’ … cannot override the explicit list,” he wrote.

“An employee’s rate of pay is at the heart of the employment relationship. Relinquishing a right to challenge the employer’s determination of pay would be a very important promise that should be clearly and unequivocally expressed.”

The December 12 decision cements the right of GNWT casuals to formally appeal the pay they are assigned.

The case was brought after a union representative was contacted by a casual working as a junior business analyst. That representative said a resulting conversation with the GNWT led the union to discover that casuals were being handled differently in the way their jobs and pay were assessed.