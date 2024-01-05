Bella Dance to host youth summit linked to National Ballet School

Yellowknife’s Bella Dance Academy is hosting a weekend for young NWT dance enthusiasts through a partnership with Canada’s National Ballet School.

The Lead Summit – Lead standing for leadership, empowerment, action and dance – will take place on April 6 and 7.

Bella Dance Academy says the summit is free and can take up to 20 applicants from across the territory “aged 16-25 who identify as women or non-binary.”

Quin Connell attended last year’s national summit in Toronto on behalf of Bella and discovered, while there, that organizers were looking for places like Yellowknife to host regional equivalents.

Connell said the ability to provide programming like April’s summit met Bella’s objective of giving back to celebrate its 20th anniversary as a business.

To take part in the summit, you “don’t need to be a dancer,” Connell said.

“Even at the national summit, some of the people there? Their dance experience was, like, dancing in their high school play. You don’t need a ton of dance experience to do it. Just apply. It’s fully funded, so there’s no cost for participants to take it.”

Travel and accommodation is also covered for successful applicants coming from beyond Yellowknife.

The program on Saturday, April 6 will run from 4pm till 9pm, followed by a full 9am-7pm day on Sunday, April 7.

Sessions at the Yellowknife summit will include six movement classes, belly dancing, traditional Mongolian dance and yoga. Meals are provided.

Connell said the summit suits “people who like moving, people who are looking to gain some leadership experience, people who are looking to gain self-confidence.” Other sessions will focus on empowerment and how dance can facilitate leadership.

The online application form for the summit has a stated deadline of February 5. Successful applicants should hear back by February 12.