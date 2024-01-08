Back-to-back -40C nights as NWT cold spell continues

Extreme cold warnings continue into a second week for parts of the Northwest Territories, with some communities bracing for back-to-back -40C nights.

Norman Wells and Colville Lake begin the week under an Environment Canada warning that “wind chill values near minus-50 will continue through to the middle of the week.”

In Norman Wells, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights are each forecast to dip to -40C or below. Colville Lake has a forecast high on Wednesday of -42C.

Even if things aren’t quite that frigid elsewhere, most NWT communities should expect -30C or below each day this week.

As of Sunday evening, Yellowknife’s forecast called for an overnight low of -42C on Thursday night and -40C on Friday night.

The city isn’t forecast to get above -30C all week, and the municipality took the unusual step of scrapping snow removal all week because of the sheer cold.

Most communities from Yellowknife north were under an extreme cold warning for at least part of last week.

The comparatively sudden arrival of an extended cold spell is in stark contrast to a significantly warmer-than-average December that completed Yellowknife’s warmest year on record.

However, Yellowknife’s all-time record low is – so far – in little danger of being reached.

The coldest temperature recorded in the city is -51.2C on January 31, 1947.

For those who celebrate, the city’s record wind chill is -64 on January 29, 1971.