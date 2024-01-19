Fort Smith’s excess logs will go to residents, mayor says

The Mayor of Fort Smith says the town is working hard to clear the large number of trees cut down during months of wildfire defence work last year.

Fort Smith’s 2,600 residents were evacuated for more than a month from August to September as fires threatened. Fire breaks were set up and fuel sources like the forest around Fort Smith were heavily stripped back.

In October, the town had a discussion about what to do with the resulting leftover wood, with time running out to bill any expenses to federal and territorial disaster accounts.

During that meeting, town director of protective services Adam McNab had urged council to take action, saying: “Should we elect to keep all of those decks of timber for greater than six months – if they’re not consumed, used and cleaned up – the municipality would need to foot the bill for that.”

“They gave us six months to do this. I think we are well in advance of completing it beforehand,” Mayor Fred Daniels told Cabin Radio in an update last week.

“Everything is being piled up in the middle and burnt up.”

A map shows satellite hot-spots and the burn area of a fire outside Fort Smith on August 12, 2023 – the day an evacuation was ordered.

Daniels clarified that the tops of trees and thinner branches form the piles being burned – anything that can’t be used as firewood.

“There’s two sections that are 80-percent finished and we have one more section that is about 50-percent completed. Things are going really well here. It was -32C here yesterday and they’re still burning on some piles,” he said.

As for the firewood? Daniels said residents will be able to access the logs this spring and summer through a permit, though he believes much of the green wood would need another year to dry prior to use.

Safety concerns about whether residents might injure themselves handling logs were raised in October’s meeting. Daniels said the town will go over that as the summer window comes closer.

Over the next five years, Daniels said the town plans more firesmarting work.

“There are probably big stands within the community as well. It should be dealt with. It hasn’t been dealt with for the last 30 years,” he said.

“Hopefully, this season won’t be too bad, but you know, there’s fire still burning probably all over the North here.

“It’s going to be another dry season, I think. We’ll just have to face that when it comes to it.”