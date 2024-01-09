Yellowknife primary care clinic begins to reopen after flood

Yellowknife’s downtown Primary Care Centre has reopened with “reduced services until further notice” after a weekend flood.

The NWT’s health authority said the clinic is now open to the public but the laboratory and diagnostic imaging section of the centre is still closed. Those services will operate from Yellowknife’s hospital.

Psychiatry services have resumed at the centre for booked appointments. Mental health counsellors whose spaces are affected are working from the nearby Goga Cho building.

Some appointments that would previously have gone ahead at the downtown clinic will be diverted to Frame Lake’s clinic, the health authority stated.