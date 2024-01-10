Impaired driving charges dismissed over RCMP charter breach

An NWT judge has thrown out charges against a man accused of impaired driving as RCMP did not request that he give a breath sample in a “reasonably prompt time.”

In March 2023, Territorial Court Judge Bernadette Schmaltz dismissed charges against a man of driving a motor vehicle while his ability was impaired by alcohol and refusing to provide a breath sample.

In written reasons for the decision, released this week, Schmaltz said she was not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt, based on the evidence presented at trial, that the man’s ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by alcohol. She also found that police unreasonably searched his vehicle before demanding a breath sample. She said that demand was “not made as soon as practicable,” meaning the man had a lawful excuse not to comply.

The man had argued that RCMP breached his charter right to be secure against unreasonable search and seizure, and to be informed of his right to speak to a lawyer without delay.

The newly released written decision states that a police officer in Yellowknife, identified as Cst Grimshaw, followed the man’s vehicle and pulled him over shortly after midnight on September 23, 2021. Grimshaw testified he recognized the vehicle from “dealings” he’d had with the driver the previous evening.

Grimshaw said he believed the man was impaired after he smelled liquor coming from the vehicle and heard the man slightly slurring. The officer arrested the man after he registered a fail on an approved screening device.

Schmaltz wrote that she could not detect a slur when she viewed video evidence of the interaction. She added that another officer who directly dealt with the man at the RCMP detachment later that morning did not testify about noticing any signs of impairment.

“A slight slur is not enough to establish any degree of impairment, especially when there is no evidence of erratic or unusual driving, no evidence of difficulty with coordinating, walking, balance, etc,” she wrote.

Another officer, Cst Ellis, then arrived at the scene and police also arrested the passenger of the vehicle. Grimshaw said he was told the passenger, who he believed was intoxicated, had 34 outstanding warrants.

The decision states that Grimshaw did not immediately return to his vehicle, where the driver was sitting in handcuffs, to tell him the reason for his arrest, his right to counsel or to read him the formal breath demand.

The officers instead searched the man’s vehicle, including under the hood, the seats and in the trunk, after Grimshaw told Ellis: “I got a feeling we’re going to find something.”

Grimshaw testified that he expected to find “other contraband or stolen property or drugs or weapons or something like that.”

The officer did not make a note of the search in his general report.

Grimshaw acknowledged to the court that the search of the vehicle could have waited until he told him of his right to counsel, and that he had not made the breath demand “as soon as practicable.”

Grimshaw apologized for searching under the hood of the vehicle, saying he did not think he should have done so. He accepted that the driver would not have been able to access the trunk of his vehicle while he was driving.

Between 12:36am and 12:40am, Grimshaw told the driver why he was being arrested and his right to counsel, read him the police caution and made the formal breath demand.

The officers arrived at the Yellowknife RCMP detachment just after 1am, where the driver refused to give a breath sample.

Schmaltz wrote that there was “absolutely no reason at all” for Grimshaw to thoroughly search the vehicle before giving the driver more information. She added that if any evidence was found in the trunk or under the hood of the vehicle, it would not be relevant to an impaired driving charge.

“Cst Grimshaw’s evidence that [the man] ‘had a phone with him that was working and he was able, if he wanted to in that moment, to call a lawyer while I was doing other things,’ is telling of Cst Grimshaw’s attitude” toward charter rights, Schmaltz wrote.

“Especially considering that Cst Grimshaw had not told [the man] that he could call a lawyer before Cst Grimshaw did ‘other things,’ but also of his duty to make the breath demand as soon as practicable.”