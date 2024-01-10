First NWT baby of 2024 arrives, is adorable

At the hospital, Kristen Kodakin-Yakeleya and Shonto Noeldeke-Catholique said they’d wait to see their baby boy before deciding on a name.

Then, at 2:17pm on January 3, he arrived – and the best choice became clear. Their boy is named Shëth la.

“It means the top of the mountain,” said Noeldeke-Catholique.

“With Kristen being from Tulita and a Mountain Dene, it just really felt like it fit.

“We had a bunch of names picked out but we were like, ‘Let’s just wait to see what he looks like and how he’s going to be.’ Coming out at 9 lb 4 oz, 56 cm long? He’s a mountain baby.”

He’s also the first in the Northwest Territories of 2024, an honour that wins his family a little prize pack from the hospital.

The birth wasn’t without its complications, and the young family will be in Yellowknife for a few weeks before they can return home to Łútsël K’é as Kodakin-Yakeleya recovers.

Noeldeke-Catholique called the birth “a pretty intense experience” but said everyone was doing well on Tuesday.

Shëth la’s middle name, Mod, is for Noeldeke-Catholique’s uncle, “a really good person on the land and one of our best friends.”

The parents met at a volleyball tournament in Yellowknife eight years ago. In the first game, her team faced the team he was coaching. They bumped into each other at The Raven bar and club that night.

“That was the beginning of our love story,” Kodakin-Yakeleya laughed. Noeldeke-Catholique acknowledged it’s “a real northern love story.”

They were married in June last year. Shëth la is their first child.

“We had a lot of help from the staff at the hospital and our doula” – Treiva Plamondon from Northern Birthwork Collective – “who was amazing,” said Kodakin-Yakeleya.

To her, Shëth la is “the exact image” of photos of his dad as a baby.

“We’re new parents and trying to figure out his routine, not our routine. So we’re on his schedule,” she said. “It’s been good so far. Staying up all night and all day, mostly.”

“We were just about to take a nap,” Noeldeke-Catholique added, at which point Cabin Radio let the new family get some sleep.