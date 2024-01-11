Man convicted of Yellowknife assault fails to show for sentencing

A man convicted of a 2021 assault in Yellowknife that left another man in a week-long coma has yet to be sentenced after he failed to show up for court.

Richard Robert Smith, 32, pleaded guilty in May to one charge of assault causing bodily harm after assaulting another man in Yellowknife in July 2021.

However, Smith failed to appear at an October sentencing hearing in Yellowknife and the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to a pre-sentencing report filed with the court, Smith lives in Alberta and was in Yellowknife for 40 days in 2021.

RCMP confirmed there is an active warrant for Smith’s arrest that is enforceable throughout Canada. While police have attempted to locate Smith in Alberta, they said he has not yet been found.

Court documents show Smith said the assault occurred after he and the other man agreed to take an argument outside an establishment in Yellowknife. He admitted to punching the man two times in the head and said he remembers the man’s head “smashing off the ground, and trying to catch him, but it was too late.”

The assault left the man in a week-long coma. He spent a total of three weeks at a hospital in Alberta.

“I feel really bad. I didn’t mean to hurt him,” Smith said according to the pre-sentencing report.

Smith said he is hoping for a fine and to write an apology to the other man, as he doesn’t believe a jail sentence for the charge is appropriate. He said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the assault.

The pre-sentencing report indicates that Smith began drinking on his 13th birthday and his alcohol use became problematic when he was 17, where he became quick to anger and would resort to violence. It also led to him dropping out of school in Grade 10.

Smith said he believes his current issues with alcohol are moderate.

“I don’t get into trouble as much and I don’t have as many negative interactions with the police,” he was quoted as saying.

Smith’s brother described him as “a good guy when sober” and said he would like his brother to get counselling for substance misuse.

The report states Smith is Métis and that his grandmother attended residential school.

He described his childhood as “quite tough,” including allegations of abuse. His account of his upbringing differed from accounts provided by his mother and brother.

The pre-sentencing report states the other man does not remember the assault and “wants to move on from it.” His wife said he suffered a traumatic brain injury, the effects of which he still periodically feels.

The woman said she is still haunted by being asked end-of-life questions at the hospital in Alberta. She said her family suffered financial impacts from the assault, as her husband had to take six months off work.