Woman, youth sentenced for role in Yellowknife shooting

A 21-year-old woman was sentenced to 90 days in jail for her role in a shooting in Yellowknife.

RCMP reported in May 2022 that an 18-year-old was being medevaced to Edmonton after they were shot multiple times at an apartment in downtown Yellowknife.

Police subsequently arrested Hilah Rose McCauley and charged her with attempted murder with a restricted firearm, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to harm, and being an accessory. She was initially denied bail but later released.

In November 2023, McCauley pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to an aggravated assault. The other charges were withdrawn.

An RCMP handout image of Hilah Rose McCauley.

McCauley, who has lived in Norman Wells and Tulita, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with time served. She was also given nine months’ probation with the requirement of completing 30 hours of community service.

Following the shooting in 2022, police also charged a person who was then 17 years old. The youth, from Edmonton according to a CBC report at the time, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm with intent.

RCMP told Cabin Radio the youth ultimately pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to eight months in jail with a one-year probation order and 10-year firearms prohibition.

Editor’s note: Cabin Radio endeavours to follow all cases to their conclusion when we report an initial arrest. In instances where we weren’t able to report a case’s conclusion at the time, we provide an update – like this one – as soon as we become aware of the outcome.