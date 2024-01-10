Yellowknife’s Frame Lake clinic closes over heating issues

Yellowknife’s Frame Lake health clinic on Old Airport Road has temporarily closed due to heating issues in the building.

It’s the fourth Yellowknife health and social services facility to experience some kind of problem in the space of a week.

The city’s downtown day shelter lost heat for a period on Wednesday morning, the downtown Primary Care Centre was closed over the weekend because of a flood, and the city’s hospital has been operating at maximum capacity recently during a severe flu season.

In a public notice on Wednesday afternoon, the NWT’s health authority said the Frame Lake clinic is in a leased building and the property manager is responsible for restoring heat. The authority said it would provide updates as more information becomes available and staff are contacting affected patients.

A sign on January 10, 2024 notifies people that the Frame Lake clinic is closed. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

If you need an appointment, the health authority says you should contact the now-reopened Primary Care Centre but expect delays.

The laboratory and diagnostic imaging section of the Primary Care Centre remains closed, even though the clinic has reopened. Mental health counsellors whose spaces in the centre were affected are working from the nearby Goga Cho building.

The Frame Lake clinic wasn’t the only building in Yellowknife struggling with heating issues amid frigid temperatures (the city hit -41C for a time on Wednesday morning).

The health authority told Cabin Radio the downtown day shelter’s two main buildings lost heat for about two hours after staff arrived on Wednesday morning.

The authority said it has hired a contractor to assess and deal with any frozen pipes, work it expected to be completed by the end of the day.

The day shelter remains open.