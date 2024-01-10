Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Fire hits two homes on Yellowknife’s Gitzel Street

Ollie Williams·
Emergency responders at a townhome complex on Gitzel Street on January 9, 2024. Photo: Submitted.
Emergency responders at a townhome complex on Gitzel Street on January 9, 2024. Photo: Submitted

A fire on Tuesday evening burned parts of two homes at a townhome complex on Yellowknife’s Gitzel Street.

The city’s fire division made no mention of any injuries associated with the fire, which was said to have broken out in a crawl space.

“The fire spread through the walls of unit 992 and into the attic space,” the city stated in a Wednesday afternoon news release, reaching unit 991.

Crews fought the fire in the wall space between the units and were “called back multiple times” to address “additional flare-ups,” the city reported.

The city said it has turned over the scene to the NWT’s fire marshal for further investigation. No suspected cause was given in Wednesday’s news release.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.