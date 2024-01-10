Fire hits two homes on Yellowknife’s Gitzel Street

A fire on Tuesday evening burned parts of two homes at a townhome complex on Yellowknife’s Gitzel Street.

The city’s fire division made no mention of any injuries associated with the fire, which was said to have broken out in a crawl space.

“The fire spread through the walls of unit 992 and into the attic space,” the city stated in a Wednesday afternoon news release, reaching unit 991.

Crews fought the fire in the wall space between the units and were “called back multiple times” to address “additional flare-ups,” the city reported.

The city said it has turned over the scene to the NWT’s fire marshal for further investigation. No suspected cause was given in Wednesday’s news release.