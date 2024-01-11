Stand by for an update on Yellowknife’s school buses

After six Yellowknife school bus routes didn’t run on Thursday morning, we’re expecting an afternoon update from bus company Transdev at around 2:30pm.

The company says more buses are likely to be able to run in the afternoon, but so far there’s no confirmed news of which routes will operate.

In the morning, six school bus routes – routes 2, 4, 7, 9, 12 and 14 – were taken out of action because of “mechanical difficulties” in temperatures of -43C.

Route 5, initially declared out of service by Transdev, was reinstated when a bus could be started in time.

For those schools with early dismissal, Transdev said it would run a “doubled up” service early on Thursday afternoon to ensure students had transportation.

For other schools, stand by for an update.

Meanwhile, Hay River is suffering difficulties of its own related to school buses on Thursday.

On Facebook, the town’s district education authority asked anyone who can pick up their child by any other means to do so.

“Due to our extreme cold temperatures, we are experiencing overcrowding on our school buses,” the DEA wrote.

“For the safety of all students, we are reaching out to parents/guardians to please find an alternate means of transportation for their children. We would like to suggest carpooling with your neighbours or friends where possible.”