Unplug Christmas lights, says power corp, as demand surges in cold

The NWT Power Corporation has told residents of Whatì to “keep as much power use off as possible” and even unplug Christmas lights in a bid to meet demand during the coldest winter days.

Whatì gets its power from a trio of diesel generators. On Thursday, the temperature in the community was fractionally above -40C.

In a post to Facebook, the power corporation said cooking, heating and residents plugging in their vehicles all increase the load on those generators, particularly after 3pm, when “demands really increase.”

“Please unplug Christmas lights and minimize all non-essential power usage,” the corporation requested.

In many NWT homes, Christmas lights tend to remain in place well after the holiday has come and gone, not least because they help to brighten up some of the darkest, coldest northern nights of January and February.

But the power corporation said the priority had to be keeping furnaces running and vehicles warm.

Temperatures in Whatì are expected to remain at or near -40C until at least early Sunday.

Many parts of the NWT, Whatì included, are then forecast to warm up a little to around -25C early next week.