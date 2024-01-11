Inuvik obstetrics closure ‘re-evaluated day by day’

There’ll be no planned births at Inuvik’s hospital until at least next week after what the NWT health authority called a “temporary, sudden and unexpected significant reduction” in qualified staff.

Emergency births can still take place, but people “who were planning to give birth in Inuvik and who are 36 weeks or more in their pregnancy” are being transferred south to Yellowknife, the health authority stated.

Fewer than five individuals are affected so far, a Thursday statement from the authority added.

Dr Claudia Kraft, the NWT’s medical director, told Cabin Radio the staff shortage that closed Inuvik’s obstetrics program was related to “some very unexpected, significant concurrent leaves for core staff with specialized skills.”

Dr Kraft said the length of the service suspension wasn’t yet certain.

“We’ve had to make some really rapid adjustments to try to make sure that we can provide adequate care,” she said by phone on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re being extremely cautious and saying that it’s to the end of the weekend, and we’re re-evaluating day by day. We’re working really hard to secure additional resources. I can’t at this point rule out, or in, whether there might be a need to extend that service reduction.”

An NWT health authority spokesperson said there are normally six full-time equivalent positions for obstetrics registered nurses in Inuvik, filled by seven people working “an assortment” of arrangements.

One person is off-rotation and out of the community, the spokesperson said. Of the remaining six people, “four have had unexpected leaves due to emergent personal matters.”

‘A lot going on’

In 2022, Yellowknife’s obstetrics unit was closed to all but emergencies for around four months due to a staffing shortage. Families were sent to Edmonton instead.

The NWT’s health authority says Yellowknife’s unit has been “heavily reliant on agency nursing staff since that time.”

“NTHSSA has engaged in significant and focused effort to recruit, retain, and to train specialized obstetric nurses to ensure the sustainability of birthing services throughout the NWT,” read a statement from the health authority.

“There is a national nursing shortage and high demand across all jurisdictions for nurses; this is more acute in areas where specialized skills and training are required, such as obstetrics.”

Problems in Inuvik come as Yellowknife tries to recover from a flood at one clinic, a heating break at another clinic and a flu season that’s filling bed space at the city’s hospital.

“Yeah, we’ve got a lot going on,” acknowledged Kraft.

“Quite a bit of that is due to the deep freeze that we’re experiencing across the territory. So some of those environmental systems are being strained, and I think lots of us are having trouble with cars and vehicles and buildings and heating systems. So that part, I think, is well within our usual operating flexibility.

“Our teams have been working really hard to adapt and adjust so that we can still get services.”