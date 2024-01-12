NWT urges flu vaccination to ease pressure on system

The NWT’s medical director says it’s not too late to get a flu shot as the territory’s healthcare system remains under strain from a severe season.

Dr Claudia Kraft said on Thursday this may not be the worst winter for flu she’s seen, but the healthcare system “is pretty full, and it doesn’t take much for that to lead to gridlock.”

“Gone are the days that we might have enjoyed 10 or 15 years ago, where hospitals tended to have a little bit more excess capacity. We’re always juggling, shuffling and making sure we have the right resources to meet all the needs of our patients,” Dr Kraft told Cabin Radio.

“Any kind of surge puts pressure.”

Earlier this month, officials said they were seeing more than twice the number of recorded flu cases so far this season than was the case last year. Stanton Territorial Hospital has been operating at capacity at times.

“There’s an opportunity for folks who are concerned about influenza –who want to protect the health system and capacity, and want to make sure that their own health and that of the people that they care about in their household are protected,” said Kraft.

“And that’s to go and get a vaccine if they haven’t already had that.”

In Yellowknife, call 867-767-9120 to book an appointment. In other parts of the NWT, contact your health centre.

“It’s never too late to get an influenza shot. And it’s a really good idea, particularly when there’s a lot of flu circulating,” said Kraft.

“There’s still a lot that can be gained by getting a flu shot, even into the season.

“It will also protect against influenza B, and we haven’t seen that wave yet. I would say it’s likely to happen over the coming months. Whether you have had influenza A or not, that won’t protect you against influenza B. So you can still protect yourself against what might be coming.”