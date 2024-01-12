You wait a year for the first baby of 2024, then two arrive at once

Just after 7pm on January 2, Jamie Shepard Klengenberg-Felix – “Sapotiatuk” – entered the world at Inuvik’s hospital.

Jamie weighed 7 lb 5 oz, was received with delight by parents Donovan Felix and Caitlin Klengenberg, and was the first baby born in the Northwest Territories this year, unless you happen to read anything published by any newsroom in the territory.

Through possibly the best kind of baby mix-up, by the time news of Jamie’s birth became apparent, journalists had already handed the honour of first 2024 NWT baby to Shëth la Mod Kodakin-Gahdële, born on January 3.

The good news? This leaves us with not one but two babies to celebrate, and Shëth la gets to keep the prestigious titles of 2024’s first Yellowknife baby and first Łútsël K’é baby.

“Caitlin and I are very happy and excited, and also my parents and her parents and family are very happy,” wrote Felix, Jamie’s dad, on Thursday.

“We are very happy and excited to start the new year with an amazing blessing, and grateful.”

Speaking to the CBC, which published its own gentle mea culpa, Klengenberg said Jamie is her fourth child, describing him as “really hungry, but he’s really calm when he’s up.”

Possibly slightly less calm was David Maguire at the NWT’s health authority, which traditionally fields enquiries from journalists each January about the territory’s first baby of the year.

For years, Maguire has dutifully researched recent births, checked that families don’t mind a call or two from newsrooms, then passed on their details.

Maguire explained to Cabin Radio on Thursday morning that from his perspective, no, figuring out the first baby born in a given year is not as simple as you’d think.

“It has been brought to our attention that there may be some contention to who is the NWT’s new year’s baby,” he wrote, delicately, after someone pointed out the presence of young Master Klengenberg-Felix.

“Each year the NTHSSA has worked – at the prompting of media – to informally reach out to operations across the NWT to assess who we think may be the first baby born. Recorded time of birth would not be a detail we have readily available or easily accessible to staff across the system.

“The way we manage personal health information includes barriers to accessing information for only those who need it and for providers who are a part of an individual’s direct care team, so we can’t easily search across all records and systems by design to limit exposure of any individuals records/information.”

Maguire acknowledged the resulting asking-around is “not a perfect system.”

In a paragraph best summarized as “if you don’t like it, go and bloody do it yourself,” he added: “In the future, if media is seeking the most comprehensive reporting of the NWT’s new year’s baby – with comparisons of times of birth and reports of all babies born in the period after the new year – an open call-out to residents to self-report may be the best way to achieve this.”

“This is intended to be a light-hearted celebration of the birth of the New Year’s baby and we view this as an opportunity to celebrate a second family if there is one that had a birth around the same time, and to celebrate all births throughout the year,” he concluded.

We agree.

Since we’ve now celebrated two babies and we’re barely into mid-January, we hereby commit to writing an article about any baby born in the NWT this year if the family gets in touch. They’re all adorable and are so much more fun than wildfires, political disputes and privacy breaches, even if they are sometimes equally messy.

If your NWT family welcomes a newborn into the world this year, we want to know so we can write about them. Email Cabin Radio with the details and we’ll take it from there. (Tell a pregnant friend.)