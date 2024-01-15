Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

NWT temperatures set to be far less brutal this week

Ollie Williams·
The sun rises over Great Slave Lake in January 2024. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Temperatures across most of the Northwest Territories should become significantly warmer this coming week, ending a week-long spell of extreme cold.

Where last week brought nightly lows below -40C and highs well below -30C, this week is forecast to bring highs in the -20s, if not slightly warmer.

Obviously, that’s still cold, but it’ll feel like summer compared to the -47.8C Fort Simpson recorded on Sunday. Places like Whatì received similar bone-chilling cold last week, and Yellowknife was barely any warmer.

This week, these will be the warmest days according to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast as of Sunday night:

  • Yellowknife: high of -19C on Wednesday
  • Inuvik: high of -13C on Thursday
  • Norman Wells: high of -14C on Wednesday
  • Hay River: high of -19C on Friday
  • Fort Smith: high of -19C on Friday
  • Fort Simpson: high of -20C on Wednesday

Meanwhile, these are the forecast coldest nights of the week for the same communities:

  • Yellowknife: low of -37C on Monday night, expect low -20s for remaining weeknights
  • Inuvik: low of -35C on Friday night
  • Norman Wells: low of -33C on Friday night
  • Hay River: low of -36C on Monday night
  • Fort Smith: low of -42C on Monday night, improving to lows in the -20s by Thursday
  • Fort Simpson: low of -37C on Tuesday night, warming to -21C on Wednesday night
