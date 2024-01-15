NWT temperatures set to be far less brutal this week

Temperatures across most of the Northwest Territories should become significantly warmer this coming week, ending a week-long spell of extreme cold.
Where last week brought nightly lows below -40C and highs well below -30C, this week is forecast to bring highs in the -20s, if not slightly warmer.
Obviously, that’s still cold, but it’ll feel like summer compared to the -47.8C Fort Simpson recorded on Sunday. Places like Whatì received similar bone-chilling cold last week, and Yellowknife was barely any warmer.
This week, these will be the warmest days according to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast as of Sunday night:
- Yellowknife: high of -19C on Wednesday
- Inuvik: high of -13C on Thursday
- Norman Wells: high of -14C on Wednesday
- Hay River: high of -19C on Friday
- Fort Smith: high of -19C on Friday
- Fort Simpson: high of -20C on Wednesday
Meanwhile, these are the forecast coldest nights of the week for the same communities:
- Yellowknife: low of -37C on Monday night, expect low -20s for remaining weeknights
- Inuvik: low of -35C on Friday night
- Norman Wells: low of -33C on Friday night
- Hay River: low of -36C on Monday night
- Fort Smith: low of -42C on Monday night, improving to lows in the -20s by Thursday
- Fort Simpson: low of -37C on Tuesday night, warming to -21C on Wednesday night