NWT temperatures set to be far less brutal this week

Temperatures across most of the Northwest Territories should become significantly warmer this coming week, ending a week-long spell of extreme cold.

Where last week brought nightly lows below -40C and highs well below -30C, this week is forecast to bring highs in the -20s, if not slightly warmer.

Obviously, that’s still cold, but it’ll feel like summer compared to the -47.8C Fort Simpson recorded on Sunday. Places like Whatì received similar bone-chilling cold last week, and Yellowknife was barely any warmer.

This week, these will be the warmest days according to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast as of Sunday night:

Yellowknife: high of -19C on Wednesday

high of -19C on Wednesday Inuvik: high of -13C on Thursday

high of -13C on Thursday Norman Wells: high of -14C on Wednesday

high of -14C on Wednesday Hay River: high of -19C on Friday

high of -19C on Friday Fort Smith: high of -19C on Friday

high of -19C on Friday Fort Simpson: high of -20C on Wednesday

Meanwhile, these are the forecast coldest nights of the week for the same communities:

Yellowknife: low of -37C on Monday night, expect low -20s for remaining weeknights

low of -37C on Monday night, expect low -20s for remaining weeknights Inuvik: low of -35C on Friday night

low of -35C on Friday night Norman Wells: low of -33C on Friday night

low of -33C on Friday night Hay River: low of -36C on Monday night

low of -36C on Monday night Fort Smith: low of -42C on Monday night, improving to lows in the -20s by Thursday

low of -42C on Monday night, improving to lows in the -20s by Thursday Fort Simpson: low of -37C on Tuesday night, warming to -21C on Wednesday night