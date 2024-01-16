Inuvik man appealing attempted murder charge, sentence

A 40-year-old man convicted of shooting another man in Inuvik in 2021 is appealing his attempted murder charge and nine-year sentence.

Territorial Court judge Robert Gorin convicted William Aleekuk of aggravated assault and attempted murder in Inuvik following a trial in March 2023. Gorin stayed a charge of discharging a firearm with an intent to wound, with conditions.

In November, Gorin sentenced Aleekuk to four months for the aggravated assault charge and nine years for the attempted murder charge, with 900 days’ credit for time served in pre-trial custody.

Now, Aleekuk is appealing his conviction and sentence for attempted murder.

“I take responsibility for my actions. I am guilty of aggravated assault,” he wrote in an appeal notice. “I think being convicted of attempted murder and the sentence of nine years is too high.”

According to court documents, Aleekuk was charged after he shot a then-36-year-old man with a firearm after midnight on October 10, 2021, while the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a truck outside the Mad Trapper bar.

While trying to flee, the man crashed his truck into the front stairs of the Midtown Market convenience store – and then a parked truck – before stopping in front of The Roost restaurant on MacKenzie Road.

Witnesses reported a white vehicle sped from the scene, then later returned and parked. Police found and searched a white car parked across from the Mad Trapper that was registered to Aleekuk.

Aleekuk’s lawyer had argued that evidence seized from the vehicle, including shutgun shells, be excluded as RCMP had breached Aleekuk’s charter right against unreasonable search and seizure. Judge Gorin, however, ruled in favour of admitting the evidence at trial.

An agreed statement of facts filed with the court indicates the man was admitted to the Inuvik emergency room after 1am with gunshot wounds to the left side of his head and arm. He was medevaced to Yellowknife.

Metallic pellets were found in the man’s neck, a joint that connects the lower jaw to the skull, his left external auditory canal, left scalp, jawbone, the tissue near his left eye, left elbow and left upper arm.

As a result of the shooting, the man suffered hearing loss in his left ear, decreased mobility in his jaw, a fracture to his left elbow and pulverized bone near the fracture. He required surgery on his left elbow.

In an impact statement, the man described experiencing fear, depression and anxiety following the shooting, which he said has left him in pain, with only five-percent hearing in his left ear and an inability to lift his left arm. As a result, he said, he has been unable to return to work, go fishing or lift groceries, among other challenges.

“I think about the future and all the things that I will miss out on in life, like when I have a child and become a father I will never experience the joy of bouncing them up in the air,” he wrote.

The man’s sister and parents also wrote statements describing the negative impact the shooting has had. They advocated for Aleekuk to receive a lengthy sentence.

“As his parents, we have been unable to come to grips with how life can change for the worst in just a split second,” his parents wrote.

“What makes it even that much more difficult is that it is the result of someone with so little or no control over their actions.”