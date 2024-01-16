Health authority extends suspension of Inuvik obstetrics

The NWT’s health authority says a “temporary suspension” of Inuvik labour and delivery services will now extend to at least January 22.

Suspension of obstetrics in the town was first announced on January 11.

At the time, the health authority said that of seven specialist staff in the unit, one was off-rotation and “four have had unexpected leaves due to emergent personal matters.”

Territorial medical director Dr Claudia Kraft said the health authority was working hard to find extra staff but could not guarantee the problem would be solved by the start of this week.

In a Monday update, the health authority said the suspension would run for at least one more week – with anyone affected transferred to Yellowknife. Inuvik’s hospital is still able to cover births in emergencies.

“Pre and post-natal assessments and care will continue. Anyone who is pregnant and requires assessment or who goes into labour should present to the IRH emergency department for care,” the health authority stated.

“Efforts to improve staffing have seen some success but not yet to the point that we are able to resume full services.”