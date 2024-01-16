RCMP seize drugs, alcohol and cash headed to Fort Good Hope

RCMP say they have seized a large quantity of drugs, alcohol and cash after stopping a vehicle headed to Fort Good Hope.

In a Tuesday news release, police said officers were acting on a tip when they stopped the vehicle on the winter road. All occupants were detained and later released, save for one man.

RCMP allege the man, whom they did not identify, was in possession of 22 grams of suspected crack cocaine and approximately $250 in cash.

While in police custody, RCMP said the man “suffered a medical emergency” and was released to medical services. He was subsequently medevaced out of the community for treatment, police said.

Following a search of the vehicle, police said they also seized a further $1,580 in cash, drug paraphernalia, 27 40-oz bottles of vodka, a bottle each of whiskey and wine, 16 cans of beer and four cans of wine coolers.

“This was a substantial amount of drugs and alcohol heading into the Sahtu community of Fort Good Hope,” the news release stated.

“The RCMP in Fort Good Hope are grateful for the information received that led to the seizure and remain committed to residents in disrupting the flow of illegal drugs and alcohol into Fort Good Hope and other communities in the Sahtu.”

Police said charges have not yet been laid but are anticipated as an investigation continues.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fort Good Hope detachment at 867-598-1111. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2222-8477 or online.