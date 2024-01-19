KFN plans housing society for residents as new homes arrive

Last week, the first of 16 brand new homes arrived in Kátł’odeeche First Nation for Elders displaced by natural disasters. Council says this is just the beginning.

A Facebook post announced the first two homes’ arrival and two more reached KFN on Thursday. The rest are expected some time before the end of March, according to KFN chief executive officer Alex Gresl.

Another Facebook post invited the community to view the new homes’ interiors.

Residents waiting for these homes include people displaced after two wildfires burned through the community last year and a flood struck the year before. Gresl says 25 to 30 residents, including some Elders and families with children, lost their homes.

The losses “had an impact on the community as a whole,” he said.

With new homes arriving, Gresl says the First Nation’s priority is to support five Elders who lost their home when the Judith Fabian Group Home burned last summer. Next, the First Nation wants to secure housing for families who lost their homes.

Elders can expect to move in over the next few weeks, according to Gresl. Sites have already been assessed and prepared. Some houses need more elevation to lower the risk of another flood, and that work will be completed in the coming weeks.

“This first round here, within a week we should have them placed,” said Gresl. “A week or two after that, that’ll be the first time that we have those members, Elders being first, back in their new homes.”

Council also has houses earmarked for an initiative to develop “an independent, not-for-profit housing society,” and recently launched a housing committee as a first step.

Gresl described a desire to create a transitional housing program that would allow people without homes to apply and have their eligibility for a home determined. He said that would be the first program of its kind in the area, one that has been “a long time coming” and will involve collaboration with other levels of government.

“We’ve had a very responsive and reactive chief and council,” said Gresl. “That has helped create this portfolio.”

The First Nation says about 260 of the KFN’s 700 members live in the community. Gresl said the broader plan is to add homes to meet the community’s changing needs.

“The future of housing here in KFN alone is to meet the needs of the community members,” said Gresl.

“It’s the formula of potential economic opportunities – having the capacity so community members can have the opportunity to come back home, to come to their territory.”