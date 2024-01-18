Northwestel says Fort Providence phone issues are fixed

A resident in Fort Providence says people in the community have been experiencing issues with their phone lines for the past week.

Jessica, who asked that her last name not be used, said problems began on Thursday last week. While she can still call out, she said she can’t hear anyone on the other side of the call.

“It has been almost a week with landlines not working properly, which is affecting businesses and customers,” she wrote in a message to Cabin Radio on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Northwestel said it was aware of an issue in Fort Providence affecting some phone lines, and was working to address it.

“One of our technicians was in the community yesterday to begin troubleshooting and is heading back again today to continue working to restore services for these impacted customers,” a spokesperson for the company wrote.

By 3pm on Thursday, Northwestel said the issue had been resolved and phone lines in the community “should be working normally.”