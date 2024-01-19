After Yellowknife’s latest fire, another family faced a struggle

On the night of January 9, Jeramy Bourdeau says his kids “came flying up the stairs” of their Yellowknife townhome yelling that the fire department was at their door, telling everyone they had to leave.

Once outside in the freezing cold – the city’s temperature dropped below -40C that night – Bourdeau said his family watched as firefighters battled a fire affecting his four-bedroom townhome and the unit next door.

Bourdeau and his family of seven needed an adequate place to stay until they could return home.

Cabin Radio has spent time following another family that lost a Northview-owned townhome in a fire last October. While that family embarked on a search for suitable public housing, Bourdeau faced a hunt for private accommodation. Whether public or private, the families involved have each described a real struggle.

“Just trying to find another rental or other accommodations during this time is crazy, because of the all the tourists and that. I don’t even know where to turn to next,” Bourdeau told Cabin Radio on Thursday morning.

“It just seems like nobody wants to help.”

According to the City of Yellowknife, the fire spread through the walls of one unit into the attic space and reached the unit beside it. The city said the fire caused damage to both townhomes on Gitzel Street but they “remain salvageable.”

The territory’s fire marshal is now investigating.

The townhome complex is owned by Northview, one of the largest property managers in Yellowknife.

On the night of the fire, Bourdeau said, the landlord advised tenants affected by the fire that they could stay at the Capital Suites, a hotel the company also owns in Yellowknife. Bourdeau said he decided against staying at the hotel, however, as he has heard other people complain about issues with beg bugs. (Cabin Radio has not independently verified that any bed bug problem exists at the hotel.)

Bourdeau said he understands Northview paid for the other family affected by the fire to stay at the hotel for about a week, then told them to contact their own insurer about covering further temporary accommodation.

Declining that short-term option, Bourdeau said he opted to stay at an apartment provided by his employer. But he said it’s a one-bedroom unit and the company has said his family of seven can no longer stay there after this week.

One aspect of the challenge facing Bourdeau is finding somewhere big enough for his family. He said their existing four-bedroom unit was “a rare commodity in Yellowknife.”

Another issue is the high cost to stay at a hotel. Bourdeau said he has already paid rent for the month and was told insurance would provide a total of $2,500 for temporary accommodation. He doesn’t know how long he may have to wait before his family can move back home.

“Trying to find something big enough to house my family for $2,500, for an indefinite amount of time … is kind-of impossible,” he said.

By Thursday night, there was progress. The YWCA NWT has offered the family a place to stay in its new family housing complex, Bourdeau said. The building has six units set aside in the winter, in case women and families need emergency housing.

“I’m glad I found a place, because as of tomorrow night, I probably would have been living in a van with the kids until I got enough money together to send them back home out east,” Bourdeau said, with relief.

In a statement, the NWT’s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs told Cabin Radio the Office of the Fire Marshal would not comment as its investigation was still active. The department said the fire marshal does not determine when tenants can move back in.

Prior to the fire, Bourdeau said he’d had no issues with Northview in nearly two years at the townhome, adding the company responded quickly when he reported a water leak. But he said he had hoped for more support after the fire, particularly given the freezing temperatures in Yellowknife.

“I’m actually surprised that they didn’t put us up in vacant units, because I’m sure there are vacant units,” he said, adding: “I’m not being picky right now.”

Northview did not respond to Cabin Radio’s request for comment.