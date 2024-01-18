Shelter begins investigation after resident passes away

The Yellowknife Women’s Society said an internal investigation is under way after a resident passed away at the city’s women’s shelter.

In a statement, the society said the person passed away on Wednesday evening.

No further details were provided. The society said it was “launching an internal investigation to ensure the safety of all of our residents and staff.”

The person’s passing was first reported by NNSL. RCMP told Cabin Radio the territory’s coroner’s office is the lead investigating agency – ordinarily a sign that criminality is not suspected.

The society’s board of directors said: “We send our condolences to the loved ones of this individual.

“Our present focus is on the health and safety of our staff and residents. As we work with the relevant authorities, we are currently unable to provide a detailed comment at this time.”