Gary Magee becomes NWT Territorial Court judge

Gary Magee is the latest Territorial Court judge in the NWT. His appointment, which took effect on Wednesday, was announced by the NWT government on Friday.

Magee has practised law for almost two decades, the territory said in a news release, mostly spent in the NWT and Nunavut.

Since 2017, he’s been a Crown prosecutor in those territories before becoming general counsel and northern coordinator for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada last year.

Premier RJ Simpson, who’s also the minister of justice, said Magee’s “extensive northern experience” would ensure he made “valuable contributions” to justice in the NWT.

Magee joins Chief Judge Robert Gorin, Judge Jeannie Scott and Judge Stephanie Whitecloud-Brass at Territorial Court level.