Births at Inuvik hospital will resume on January 23

Inuvik hospital’s obstetrics program will resume on Tuesday next week, the NWT’s health authority says.

The health authority paused all planned births at the hospital on January 11 with one of seven specialist nurses away and a further four having to take unexpected leave for personal matters.

On Friday, the authority said the suspension would end on January 23.

“Emergency assessment and birthing services will be available in the time before full-service resumption. Pre and post-natal assessments and care will continue. Anyone who is pregnant and requires assessment or who goes into labour should present to the Inuvik Regional Hospital emergency department for care,” the health authority stated.

“Any individuals who were impacted by this service reduction and who may have travelled to Yellowknife for birthing services will be contacted and provided the option to stay in their current location or – based on discussions with a clinician and determination if travel is safe – supported to return to Inuvik to deliver.”