Nursing student Antonia Lafferty given $20,000 mentorship award

An Aurora College nursing student with Dene and Cree roots is the winner of a $20,000 stipend that helps students take part in research while they study.

Antonia Lafferty was selected because of her “demonstrated passion for learning and contributing to initiatives that promote an equitable and safe healthcare system,” Aurora College said in a news release this week.

Lafferty, in her fourth year at the college, is the sixth recipient of the Edets’seèhdzà Mentorship since it launched in 2019.

The mentorship is a creation of the college and funding partner Hotıì ts’eeda, a research support unit.

“A proud Dene and Cree descendant, Lafferty envisions her future role a registered nurse who is dedicated to eliminating healthcare disparities,” Aurora College stated.

“Driven by a desire to care for her community holistically, she is committed to breaking down barriers and making a meaningful impact as a healthcare professional.”