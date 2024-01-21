NWT says it’s returning to former immigration strategy

The NWT government says it’ll return to an immigration strategy that expired in 2022 and use it for 2024 and 2025 in a bid to “maintain momentum.”

The NWT Immigration Strategy lasted from 2017 to 2022 but wasn’t replaced or renewed at the time.

Now, the territory says “extending” the strategy to 2025 will mean it concludes at the same time as the 10-year Skills 4 Success program, which is designed in part to help NWT employers fill vacancies.

The territorial government has asked for feedback on how immigration is currently working as it brings back the strategy.

On the GNWT’s website, residents are asked to provide feedback before the end of February 9 on topics like how the territory can better support employers and the challenges foreign nationals face when they arrive in the NWT.

The GNWT says the 2017-2022 strategy resulted in more than 350 people moving to the NWT using some of its main immigration streams. A separate program designed to help foreign nationals open businesses in the territory resulted in 17 families moving to the NWT and investing a total of $4.5 million.

An updated version of the strategy is due by June 2024. What will happen after 2025 isn’t yet clear.

Migration from other countries has helped prop up the NWT’s population in recent years. While hundreds of people leave the territory for the south each year, a combination of international immigration and births has kept the population roughly static at just under 45,000 since 2016.