Missing an antler carving? YK RCMP seize suspected stolen goods

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking members of the public to let them know if they’re missing tools or other valuables after they seized suspected stolen property following a vehicle search.

In a Monday news release, police said they searched a vehicle at a Yellowknife residence on Thursday, after receiving a complaint of a break and enter at a cabin on the Ingraham Trail, and the theft of tools and a generator.

Police said they recovered the generator, tools and other items – including an antler carving – during the search. Now they are looking for who some of those items may belong to, as they believe the property could have been stolen but not reported to police.

A 32-year-old man from Yellowknife, who police did not name, is facing charges for possession of stolen property related to the search. An RCMP handout image of a truck they suspect may have been involved in break and enters in the Yellowknife area.

RCMP said they believe a white GMC 2500 HD truck may have been involved in other break and enters or thefts from properties in the Yellowknife area.

Police are asking anyone who has surveillance footage involving a vehicle matching that description to report any suspicious behaviour. They added that anyone with information about any thefts or break and enters should contact the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.