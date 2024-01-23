Transportation Safety Board investigating plane accident near Fort Smith

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is investigating a plane accident near Fort Smith.

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, the independent agency said it was deploying investigators to look into an accident involving a BAE Jetstream aircraft registered to Northwestern Air Lease.

Officials have not released further details about the incident.

A spokesperson for Northwestern Air Lease, an airline based in Fort Smith, said they were unable to comment at this time.

The Town of Fort Smith earlier on Tuesday advised residents in a Facebook post to avoid the area of an “aviation incident.”

“This is a new situation and the Town of Fort Smith is preparing to respond and provide support in any way,” the post stated.

A representative from the town was not immediately available to provide more information.

The NWT RCMP confirmed in a statement that a plane had crashed near Fort Smith and said police were assisting Transport Canada and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

In a statement, the NWT Department of Infrastructure said it was aware of the incident, “monitoring the situation as it evolves,” and supporting responding authorities.

More follows.