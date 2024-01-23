Team NT unveils 2024 Arctic Winter Games uniform

Team NT has revealed the uniform that athletes, coaches and volunteers will wear at the 2024 Arctic Winter Games.

In a Tuesday press release, Team NT shared photos of the uniform, which includes teal snow pants and a teal puffer jacket with a navy blue outer shell.

“Our athletes, coaches, and volunteers deserve the best protection from the frostier temperatures of the Arctic Winter Games,” the release states, adding the uniform was “designed to showcase the unique beauty” of the territory.

“Team NT is confident that the athletes and coaches will represent our territory with pride, and the new uniform is a powerful symbol of their commitment to excellence.”

Several Team NT athletes donned the new uniform at a Bell Let’s Talk Day event in Yellowknife on Tuesday. The mental health awareness campaign, created by telecommunications company Bell, aims to encourage Canadians to talk about and take action to reduce stigma around mental health.

“It’s great to see athletes using their platform to promote such an important cause,” Tuesday’s release stated. “Mental health affects everyone, and it’s important that we work to create a more open and accepting society where people feel comfortable talking about their struggles.”

This year’s Arctic Winter Games are set to take place in Mat-Su Valley, Alaska, from March 10 to 16. Athletes from across the Circumpolar North will compete in 21 sports including hockey and Dene games.