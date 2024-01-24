Boolesque selling tickets for Valentine’s Day-themed show

Creators of a popular Halloween burlesque show in Yellowknife are selling tickets for a special “sexy and spooky” Valentine’s Day-themed performance.

Organizers cancelled the Boolesque show they were planning to host in October, due to the disruption caused by the three-week evacuation of the city, but they hinted that more was to come. Now they’re putting on Bloody Valentine Burlesque from February 15 to 17 at the Top Knight bar.

“We’re so pumped to bring this show back, after our usual Halloween spot was preempted by fire season,” Paige MacIntosh, who performs as Oliver Ways, was quoted as saying in a news release.

“We’re welcoming seasoned performers as well as some exciting new faces to the stage, across all genders and body types. For me, it’s really important to showcase that diversity because sexy and spooky aren’t limited to just one kind of body or one gender.”

Organizers described next month’s show as “a celebration of lust, love and all things bloody.” It’s set to include 19 different acts featuring 24 performers.

Boolesque, one of several burlesque shows held in Yellowknife, began in 2018, showcasing spooky and titillating performances from local artists.

“This really is a community show. The burlesque community, but also our audience, are the reason we’re able to do this,” Samantha Marriott, also known as Ophelia Love, was quoted as saying.

“It’s not always easy – after years of Covid cancellations and then fire season, we’re running without any external funding. But it’s so worth it for the experience both onstage and off.”

Tickets for Bloody Valentine Burlesque go on sale starting at noon on January 30 at the Black Knight. Tickets, which are available for purchase by cash only, are $50 each for general admission or $260 to reserve a “Lover’s Lane” front row table for four.

“Last year, tickets sold out quickly, so set an alarm, gather your friends, and get ready for things to get hot this Valentine’s day,” the news release advises.