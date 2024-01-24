Water main break repaired, Yellowknife says

The City of Yellowknife says workers have repaired a water main break near Woolgar Avenue.

The city advised residents in a Facebook post on Tuesday night there would be an emergency water shut off at 8:45pm that would affect some properties on Old Airport Road, Range Lake Road and Woolgar Avenue. The city said it expected water would be restored within 90 minutes.

In a news release on Wednesday, the city said water was shut off around 9:30pm for 30 minutes then again at 2:10am for 15 minutes to address the “tremendous volumes of water being generated by the break.”

“It was necessary to shut the water off so that staff could establish control and access the water vault necessary to isolate the area of failure,” the city said. “As a result of the complexity of the failure, a larger area of the city was impacted than originally anticipated.”

As of 2:30 am, the city said, there were no further disruptions to water service.

The city said the shutdowns or low water pressure should not have caused individual service freeze-ups.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the city’s public works department at 867-766-5512.

The city said residents experiencing sewer or water line freeze-ups should contact a plumber.