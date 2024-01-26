‘It was sombre and it was beautiful.’ Fort Smith holds candlelit vigil

People filled the pews at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Fort Smith on Wednesday evening as they held candles lit by Northwestern Air Lease pilots.

The community came together for a candlelit vigil to support one another and honour the six people who lost their lives and one survivor who was injured in a plane crash on Tuesday. The multi-denominational service included songs, prayers and tributes from local leaders.

“It was sombre and it was beautiful,” Reverend Aaron Solberg, lead pastor at St John’s Anglican Church, said.

“I think everybody had room to cry and to feel the emotion but also to feel the love of the community.”

The cathedral was “packed to the back,” Solberg said, and after the last hymn played, people stayed and hugged one another, highlighting the strong community spirit in Fort Smith.

“There’s just an understanding that we need to be there for each other,” he said.

Father Gordion Opera, the pastor of St Joseph’s Cathedral, said the fatal crash was a “very big shock” to Fort Smith, which is mourning the loss of community members.

“We continue to pray for the families,” he said.

“It is quite a solemn occasion because we’re just not used to this sort of thing happening,” said Al Dumont, chair of the St Joseph’s parish council. “The people that died in the crash were well known in the community so I think everybody took it quite hard.”

The town has opened its community and recreation centre as a place for community members to gather.

St. John’s Anglican Church said it will be holding a prayer every morning at 8am in memory of those who have passed and ringing the church bells for six minutes before in a moment of reflection.

“Community is the most important thing,” Rev Solberg said. “As a church, we really want to remind people of that.”

Another candlelit vigil has been organized to take place outside Hay River’s community centre on Friday at 5pm.