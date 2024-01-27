‘This community is just like no other.’ Fort Smith residents offer support

Community members in Fort Smith have rallied around one another, cooking meals and offering free coffee and other supports, in the days following a fatal plane crash.

“I really love this community,” said Rachael Paddock, who has lived in Fort Smith for three and a half years.

“Just the support and the way that our community rallies around in times like this … this community is just like no other.”

Paddock, who works at Aurora College, said they have been holding sharing circles and there have been other gatherings and organizations in town that have opened their doors.

Paddock is also the ministries coordinator at the Fort Smith Pentecostal Church. She said the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is sending a team of three chaplains to the community on Sunday to offer emotional and spiritual support.

The territorial health authority said additional counsellors have been sent to Fort Smith. People in the community can access counselling through the community counselling program at 867-872-6310 or through the health centre’s emergency department outside of regular business hours. The Fort Smith community recreation centre in June 2021. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

The town has been providing an open house at its community and recreation centre as a place where people can get together and talk over drinks and snacks.

Community members congregated at St Joseph’s Cathedral for a candelit vigil on Wednesday night that included prayers, songs and tributes from local leaders.

St John’s Anglican Church said it will be holding a prayer every morning at 8am in memory of those who have passed and ringing the church bells for six minutes before in a moment of reflection.

The town said it has cots available to friends and family members who have travelled to the community in response to the tragedy.

The municipality is also waiving lottery licensing fees for any non-profit groups that want to help raise funds for affected families.

Mental health resources and supports

NWT residents can access free counselling through the territory’s community counselling program. Community contacts for the program can be found here.

Residents can also speak with a registered nurse about mental wellness concerns by calling 8-1-1.

There are several helplines for anyone experiencing a crisis or extreme distress.

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 9-8-8

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868, by texting “CONNECT” to 686868, or live chat

Hope for Help Wellness Help Line offers support for Indigenous people: 1-855-242-3310

Wellness Together Canada crisis lines: adults can text “WELLNESS” to 741741, youth can text “WELLNESS” to 686868, and frontline workers can text “FRONTLINE” to 741741

National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

There are also several virtual self-care and mental wellness supports that people can access at any time.

Wellness Together Canada is a national mental health and substance use portal with a variety of resources

Root’d is an app for managing anxiety and panic attacks

Breathing room is an e-mental health program for youth and young adults that helps to manage stress, depression and anxiety

7 cups is a peer support chat and self-help app

Simona Rosenfield contributed reporting.